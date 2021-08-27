Hot and pretty dry across Colorado to kick off the weekend

The 90s will return to the Denver metro area for the next two days!

It's going to be pretty hot and dry across the state, with very few isolated gusty thunderstorms.

So far in 2021, Denver has reached 90 degrees or hotter 48 times and 100 or hotter five times. Expect more days in the 90s for the next several days into next week, although triple digits are only expected over the southeast corner of Colorado.

Air quality will be better today and at this point, we are not under an ozone action day alert.

Temperatures will soar into the low 90s on Saturday so it will be a warm start to the Broncos last pre-season game. We'll see mid 80s by kickoff, with mid to upper 70s by the end of the game. Very few isolated storms are expected late-day Saturday.

Sunday will be a little cooler in the wake of a weak cold front. We'll see mostly sunny skies, with highs in the mid to upper 80s and that's a little closer to normal for late August.

Early next week will be hot and dry with highs in the mid-to upper 90s and an increase in wildfire smoke.

