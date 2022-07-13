Hot and mainly dry in Denver this afternoon with highs in the 90s

DENVER — The heat has returned, and we're going to see 90s across the Denver Super 7-Day forecast.

Hotter weather can be expected Wednesday as highs rise back into the mid-to upper 90s for Denver and the eastern plains. Isolated thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon, but most areas will stay dry. There's a better chance of storms in the high country.

Thursday will also be hot and mostly dry with highs in the mid-upper 90s for lower elevations and in the 70s to low 80s in the mountains. Isolated thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening.

Another cold front will slip into northern Colorado Friday afternoon, bringing slightly lower temperatures and a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s.

Saturday will be slightly less hot but still reach the low 90s.

Sunday will be hot with a few afternoon thunderstorms.

Next Monday will remain hot and mainly dry.

