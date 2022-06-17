Hot and mainly dry in Denver this afternoon

We're still a few days away from the official start of summer, but it's sure going to feel like it Friday.

We'll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 90s this afternoon. Today's record high is 100 degrees, so we could see another record-tying day — making it the third tied record high in less than a week.

A heat advisory goes into effect at 10 a.m. and remains in effect until 9 p.m. This advisory covers the Denver metro area and all of northeastern Colorado.

You will also notice more smoke moving in from the south as our winds shift, so expect hazy skies Friday.

By Friday afternoon, a weak monsoon flow of moisture from Arizona should bring a chance for afternoon thunderstorms and slightly cooler temperatures.

We'll see low 90s both Saturday and Sunday. A few thunderstorms are possible on Saturday afternoon as fans are heading downtown for the Avalanche game.

