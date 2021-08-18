Hot and hazy today, but much cooler in Denver tomorrow

It will be hot again Wednesday over eastern Colorado with highs in the mid to upper 90s, but there will be a better chance of thunderstorms later in the afternoon as a cold front rolls in from the west.

This cold front will likely produce heavy rainfall for the mountains and western valleys today. Flash Flood Watches are posted over the western third of Colorado, especially near burn scars.

A few of these storms could roll east over the plains, but there will be a much better chance of wet weather tomorrow.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely across the state on Thursday. Local heavy rain will again be possible over the mountains, but some strong storms will also be possible for Denver and the eastern plains.

Thursday's afternoon highs will be in the 70s across the plains and 60s in the mountains — an early taste of fall!

However, the cooler weather will be short-lived. Highs return to the 90s for the weekend.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.