Hot and hazy start the week

DENVER- An Ozone Action Day Alert is in effect for the Front Range Monday. Ozone concentrations are in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category, particularly over the Denver-metro area, Boulder, Ft. Collins and Greeley. Smoke and haze will contribute to the higher ozone levels.

Hotter temperatures will return to the state today. Highs this afternoon will climb to the low to mid-90s in Denver. Expect 70 and 80s in the mountains.

There will still be scattered thunderstorms each day for the higher terrain, but Denver and the I-25 Corridor will stay mainly dry, with increasing clouds and winds this afternoon.

Skies clear state-wide tonight and lows will fall to the 60s over the Denver-area, with 40s and 50s in the mountains.

Tuesday and Wednesday, expect highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. We'll have a better chance for some cooling late-day storms by the end of the week.

