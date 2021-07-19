Hot and hazy across the metro area to start the week

Temperatures are on the rise and it's going to be another hazy day along the Front Range.

We'll see 60s this morning and highs in the 90s this afternoon.

We are once again seeing smoke, haze, and high ozone levels. An Ozone Action Alert Day is in effect for Denver until at least 4 p.m. Be sure to limit time outdoors if you have breathing issues.

A few late-day storms and showers are possible, mainly over higher elevations in the mountains and foothills. The risk for severe weather is low. However, we could see a few strong storms on the far eastern plains, near Burlington, tomorrow night.

The Denver metro area will see increasing clouds and gusty winds through the early evening hours, before skies clear.

A toasty and mainly dry weather pattern remains through next week, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s over the Front Range through Friday.

Denver7 Weather

