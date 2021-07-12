Hot and hazy across the Denver metro area

DENVER- It will be another mild start to the day, but temperatures will quickly climb early on. We'll see a hazy sunshine along the Front Range and highs will be in the low to mid-90s this afternoon.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect through at least 4 p.m. Monday. Ozone concentrations are expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category.

Tuesday, for the All Star Game in Denver, there will be a slight chance for a few late-day storms. Skies are expected to clear by sunset. We'll see highs in the low 90s before the start of the game, with 80s closer to sunset.

Wednesday through the end of the week, highs stay near seasonal averages, in the upper 80s.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

