Hot and dry weather returns to Colorado

DENVER — We saw a nice break from the heat on Monday, but it was short lived!

We'll be back in the 90s across the eastern plains this afternoon.

This warmer air will dominate the state today and tomorrow. Temperatures will climb quickly, with highs in the low to mid 90s today and closer to 100 degrees on Wednesday.

Smoke from wildfires in Utah and Arizona will be persistent across the state and in western Colorado. Stage 1 fire restrictions are into effect across much of western Colorado again and several wildfires are burning in the state. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect again Tuesday.

This hot weather will be followed by a cooling trend late Thursday into the weekend. Rain chances will increase, especially Friday and Saturday.

Denver7 Weather

