Hot and dry for Denver, but a change is coming next week!

DENVER — Hot and dry weather can be expected for Denver and the eastern plains again on Saturday before the weather starts to change Sunday into early next week.

So far in 2022, the Denver area has had 49 days of 90 degrees or hotter, 29 days of 95 degrees or hotter and 5 days at or above 100 degrees.

In the mountains, the weather will remain comfortable with isolated thunderstorms in the high country early tonight and again on Saturday. Nighttime lows in the mountains will be in the middle 40s to low 50s.

Highs in the mountains will be in the 70s to lower 80s, while Denver and the eastern plains stay in the mid-90s Saturday.

An increase in monsoon moisture will return Sunday with a better chance for thunderstorms in the mountains. Storm chances will stay fairly low east of Denver through the weekend, but the I-25 Corridor can expect an increasing chance for thunderstorms Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s for Denver, but mid-to upper 90s farther to the east..

Cooler and wetter weather will return to Colorado early next week as a cold front moves into the central Rockies. Expect showers and thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday.

High temperatures will drop to the low to mid 80s for Denver and in the 60s to low 70s in the mountains.

Warmer and drier weather will return late next week, but not quite as hot as this most recent heat-wave.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

