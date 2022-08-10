Hot and dry weather across most of Colorado for the next few days

DENVER — Hot and dry weather can be expected for the next few days, with highs in the mid-to upper 90s for Denver and low 100s for the eastern plains.

So far in 2022, the Denver area has had 47 days of 90 degrees or hotter, 27 days of 95 degrees or hotter and 5 days at or above 100 degrees.

In the mountains, the weather will be comfortable, with readings in the 70s to low 80s. Nighttime lows in the high country will be in the middle 40s to low 50s — delightful! There will only be isolated thunderstorms in the high country.

An increase in monsoon moisture will return over the weekend with a better chance for thunderstorms in the mountains beginning Saturday. Highs in the mountains will be in the 70s to lower 80s, while Denver and the eastern plains stay in the mid-90s Saturday and low 90s Sunday. Storm chances will stay fairly low east of Denver through the weekend, but the I-25 Corridor can expect an increasing chance for thunderstorms.

Cooler and wetter weather will return to Colorado early next week as a cold front moves into the central Rockies. Expect showers and thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday.

High temperatures will drop to the low to mid 80s for Denver and in the 60s to low 70s in the mountains.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

