Hot and dry Sunday in Denver

DENVER — Summer is in full swing and we're in for more toasty weather across our seven-day forecast in Denver.

Sunday will be hot and dry, with highs back to the upper 90s to 100 degrees for the Denver area. Stay cool!

Rain chances will be low statewide, with only a few isolated storms over our southern mountain ranges through the late-afternoon.

Monday will be even hotter, nearing triple digits, with a better chance for thunderstorms across the plains in the afternoon.

Another weak cold front will move into the state on Tuesday, bringing a better chance for thunderstorms and highs in mid to upper 90s.

Expect 90+ degree days, with lows in the 60s through the rest of the week!

