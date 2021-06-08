Hot and dry in Denver Tuesday, with a few storms over the plains

DENVER — Expect plenty of sunshine and hot temperatures on Tuesday.

Highs in Denver will be around 10 degrees above average in the low to mid 90s.

Only isolated late-day thunderstorms are possible over the northeastern plains. The risk for severe weather is low, but some storms may produce 45 mph wind gusts, frequent lightning and pockets of heavy rain.

One of those isolated thunderstorms hit Monday afternoon and dropped a tornado north of Firestone that moved toward Platteville. As of 6:30 p.m., Weld County Emergency Management had only confirmed one home had been damaged in a fire caused by downed power lines.

The tornado was on the ground from just after 5 p.m. until around 5:45 p.m. The National Weather Service allowed a tornado warning to expire at 6 p.m.

Weld County authorities said the tornado traveled between Highway 66 and Weld County Road 42, between WCR 17 and 13.

PHOTOS | Viewer images of the Weld County tornado

Highs across the metro area will climb to the upper 80s to mid 90s today through Thursday, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

It is a good thing our spring has been so wet over the eastern half of the state — drought conditions have pretty much ended for now. Western Colorado has not been as lucky and remains very dry.

At Denver International Airport, the total precipitation since Jan. 1 is over 10 inches — more than an inch above what we saw in all of 2020 — and that's about 5 inches above normal for the year to date.

The latest index shows drought-free conditions from Denver to Cheyenne and across northeast Colorado. Southeastern Colorado has also improved with nearly drought-free conditions around Pueblo. Western and central Colorado still need a lot of moisture to break free of the drought.

Temperatures will drop a little in western Colorado Thursday, as a weak cold front moves into the state. Denver and the eastern plains will stay hot on Thursday, but cool by 5-10 degrees on Friday. This front will bring little, if any rain.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.