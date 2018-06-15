DENVER — The hot, dry and windy weather that has heightened fire danger statewide is about to change!

More moisture will return to Colorado over the next several days as the winds aloft blow out of the southwest, bringing a nice batch of tropical air into the southwestern United States.

There will be more clouds in the mountains and cooler temperatures with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Showers and thunderstorms will become widespread in the high country over the next few days - a sign of some good things to come!

Temperatures for Denver and the eastern plains will also drop after Friday with readings returning to the 80s over the weekend and even cooling to the 70s by Monday and Tuesday.

The result of this weather shift will be a good chance for showers and thunderstorms each day from Saturday into next week. These slow moving storms will bring plenty of rainfall - just what we need to ease the dryness and fire danger across the region! The best moisture will be right where it is needed, across the parched and fire plagued southwest quarter of Colorado!

The is a Flash Flood Watch for the San Juan Mountains on Saturday as the rain will fall on the burn scars from the 416 and Burro Fires. Mud and debris from the burned areas will easily wash from steep terrain.

Trust Denver7 and First Alert Weather for all the updates with this change in the weather pattern.