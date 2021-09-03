Highs in the low 80s, with scattered storms Friday

DENVER- A few showers linger over the northeastern plains this morning. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies through mid-morning, with highs staying slightly below average for early September, in the low 80s.

Scattered storms and showers will develop over higher terrain and spread east over the plains this afternoon and evening.

Tonight, skies gradually clear and lows fall to the low to upper 50s over the Front Range.

Saturday, expect mostly sunny skies, with very few storms and highs in the low 80s. The smoke and haze will again impact the high country, especially over our northern mountains.

Warmer weather and drier days will return Sunday. By Sunday and Monday, highs will be back into the low 90s in the Denver area and across the eastern plains. The heat will continue through most of next week.

So far in 2021, Denver has reached 90 degrees or hotter 52 times, 95 degrees or hotter 26 days, and 100 degrees or hotter five times.

