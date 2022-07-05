Watch Now
Highs in the 90s with scattered late-day storms Tuesday

More thunderstorms through mid-week
Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms can be expected most of this week with warm early July temperatures
Posted at 5:15 AM, Jul 05, 2022
The weather pattern will remain hot for most of the week following the long Fourth of July holiday with more scattered thunderstorms each afternoon.

Highs will be in the low to mid-90s again on Tuesday.

There will be a slight increase in monsoon moisture for Wednesday and Thursday, bringing a better chance for thunderstorms. The cloud cover may keep temperatures down a bit with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees both days.

Hotter and drier weather is expected for the Front Range by the weekend with highs soaring to the mid and upper 90s, along with lower rain chances.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

