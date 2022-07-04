Highs in the 90s this Independence Day in Denver

The weather pattern will remain unsettled for the Fourth of July as more scattered showers and thunderstorms will start developing in the afternoon over higher terrain.

We will see lower rain chances for Independence Day in Denver. Highs will soar to the low 90s.

In the mountains, afternoon thunderstorms are expected through much of the week, with highs in the 60s and 70s. However, during thunderstorms, readings will drop to the 50s and even upper 40s — dress in layers and include rain gear!

Hotter and drier weather is expected for the Front Range through next weekend, with highs staying the 90s all week.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.