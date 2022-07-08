Watch Now
Highs in the 90s and 100s the next few days, dry weather expected

Hot weather moving in for the weekend
Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 90s for Friday, but up near 100 this weekend. Don't forget to stay hydrated and use that sunscreen.
DENVER — Hotter and drier weather will return Friday through Sunday.

Expect highs in the low to mid-90s for Friday afternoon. It looks like the storms we see for the afternoon will be to the east of the Denver metro area across the eastern plains.

We will have highs near 100 degrees on Saturday which could be a record breaker for Denver - our previous record for the day is 98 degrees.

Expect dry weather to stick around throughout the weekend.

The mountains will be the comfortable place to be with highs in the upper 70s to middle 80s.

Early next week will turn cooler with a better chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be closer to normal for our afternoons.

