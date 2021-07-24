Highs in the 80s with rain for Denver today

DENVER- Our streak of 90-degree heat ends today with highs expected to be in the 80s this afternoon.

A cold front will slip across northern Colorado for Saturday. This will bring slightly cooler temperatures and another round of thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall for the mountains and foothills and scattered thunderstorms for Denver and the I-25 Corridor. The eastern plains will stay a little drier but will not be as hot.

Flash Flood Watches and Warnings are in effect for many of the burn scars as spots heavy rain will likely create local flash flooding. A Denver7 Weather Action Day will be in effect this weekend due to the likelihood of heavy rain in the mountains.

The cold front will stall across central Colorado and bring cooler, more humid air to Denver and the eastern plains through Sunday. The front will hang across the mountains, but more monsoon moisture will pour into the state from the southwest. Expect a good chance for locally heavy rainfall and possible floods and mudslides in the mountains.

Hotter weather will return to the state early next week. There will still be scattered thunderstorms each day for the higher terrain, but Denver and the I-25 Corridor will have lower rain chances and higher temperatures.

A note on the air quality - recent rains have helped to clear much of the wildfire smoke out of our skies, but only temporarily. Next week will turn smoky and hazy once again.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.