Highs in the 50s with rain later for Denver

Thursday will be a little milder with a chance for some rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Snow showers with a little thunder will be possible in the mountains.

Scattered afternoon thunderstorms will develop over the I-25 Corridor on Friday, with highs in the upper 50s. Rain and snow showers will continue for the mountains with readings in the 40s.

Warm and dry weather will finally return to Colorado for the weekend. Saturday will be in the mid 60s and Sunday will be in the low to mid 70s!

Clouds will increase on Monday ahead of the next storm system. Highs on Monday will be a65 to 70 degrees. Tuesday will be cooler with mountain snow and rain for Denver and the eastern plains.

Skies will clear again on Wednesday.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.