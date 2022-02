Skies clear statewide for the weekend and temperatures gradually warm.

Highs will finally get above freezing on Saturday with readings in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday will be dry and mild with highs in the low to upper 50s across the Front Range and plains. Readings return to the 20s and 30s under a mostly sunny sky in the mountains.

Mild and dry days are in store for the week ahead. We will return to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

