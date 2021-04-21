Highs near 40 degrees for Denver today with light snow off and on

Another storm system affecting Colorado on Wednesday, with light snow developing over the northern mountains and light snow and flurries off and on throughout the day in Denver.

Temperatures will stay chilly with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Light snow is likely Wednesday night, but accumulations should be an inch or less for Denver and the eastern plains. In the mountains, 1 to 3 inches will be possible, mainly along and north of I-70.

Thursday will be a little milder with a chance for some rain showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Snow showers with a little thunder will be possible in the mountains.

Scattered afternoon thunderstorms will develop over the I-25 Corridor on Friday, with highs in the upper 50s. Rain and snow showers will continue for the mountains with readings in the 40s.

Warm and dry weather will finally return to Colorado for the weekend. Saturday will be in the mid 60s and Sunday will be in the low to mid 70s!

Clouds will increase on Monday ahead of the next storm system. Highs on Monday will be around 70 degrees. Tuesday will be cooler with mountain snow and rain for Denver and the eastern plains.

Denver7 Weather

