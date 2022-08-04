High heat returns to Denver Thursday and Friday

DENVER — A hot end to the week is ahead with highs soaring to the upper 90s Thursday and Friday across the plains.

Clouds build this afternoon, with scattered to isolated storms and showers. Most of the activity will be over higher terrain, near South Park, the Southern foothills and Palmer Divide. Gusty winds and small hail will be the main weather threat with stronger storms that form.

In the mountains, expect highs in the 70s to low 80s, with scattered late-day thunderstorms. There is a limited threat of flash flooding over burn scar areas.

Even hotter for Friday, with highs in the upper 90s across the metro-area and triple digits expected over the northeastern plains. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible in the late-afternoon.

The weekend turns cooler, with more widespread moisture moving in. Saturday, expect highs in the upper 80s to low 90s across the Front Range, with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Sunday, highs return to below the seasonal average, in the low 80s. Showers and thunderstorms roll in throughout the day.

Next week will be drier and warm, with highs in the mid-80s to near 90 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

