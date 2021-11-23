High fire danger along Colorado's Front Range

Fire danger is on the rise today as temperatures soar into the upper 60s and even 70s across parts of eastern Colorado.

A Fire Weather Warning is in effect for most of the Front Range and the eastern plains for Tuesday due to gusty winds, warm temperatures and low humidity.

There will be an increase in clouds over western Colorado and a few light rain and snow showers Tuesday afternoon, ahead of the next cold front that will move across the state Tuesday night and Wednesday.

When we do finally see some snow in Denver, it will be the latest first snowfall ever on record. Denver has gone 215 days since the last snowfall. The longest streak on record is 235 days, set in 1887, although the National Weather Service is skeptical on the accuracy of such an old record. More recent records — kept since 1948 for downtown — show that the previous longest snow-less streak was 211 days, set in 1977 and 1992.

For Denver and the Front Range, expect increasing clouds Tuesday night and then a slight chance of light snow on Wednesday. This next cold front will usher in some cooler weather right before Thanksgiving. We'll see highs in the 40s on Wednesday, with low 50s on Thursday.

Skies will clear once the front rolls through and we'll see plenty of sunshine on Thanksgiving afternoon. It will be cold on Thursday morning for the Turkey Trot, but we'll hit highs in the low 50s by 4 p.m.

Friday through next Monday will be dry and warm with highs in the low 60s.

Denver7 Weather

