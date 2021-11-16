High fire danger across parts of Colorado

We will see one more warm and dry day before the next cold front hit. You'll see 50s and even some 60s this morning, with highs in the low 70s this afternoon.

In the mountains, highs will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeastern Colorado could reach 80 degrees this afternoon.

A cold front will push into the state late Tuesday. The winds will pick up ahead of this front and fire danger will be a lot higher along the Front Range from Fort Collins south to Trinidad.

A rain-snow mix develop in the mountains, mainly along and north of I-70, but amounts will be light. As the front crosses the eastern plains Tuesday night, there is a slight chance that a few rain and snow showers could fall over Denver and the eastern plains through early Wednesday morning.

The odds of getting measureable snow are rather low for Denver from this cold front. Right now, Denver has gone 204 days since the last snowfall. The longest streak on record is 211 days, set in 1977 and 1992. Denver is also on track for one of the latest first snows on record. If no snow falls through next Sunday (Nov. 21), the city would set a new mark for the latest first snowfall, beating the current record of Nov. 21, 1934.

Wednesday will be dry, but colder with highs in the 40s. Thursday will be dry and cool with a high of 50 degrees. Friday will be warmer — back to the middle 60s.

Saturday through Monday are looking a bit cooler, but still dry with highs in the 50s.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.