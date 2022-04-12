Heavy snow hits the Colorado high country

The windy weather will continue across Colorado for the next several days.

A strong jet stream is blowing from west to east across the nation, swinging a series of storm system from the Pacific Coast through Colorado and off to the east.

A cold and wet storm descended across the state overnight. This storm will bring heavy snow to the mountains and a few showers for the plains.

Winter storm warnings are in effect for the mountains along and west of the Continental Divide for 8 to 16 inches of snow through Wednesday. The mountains east of the Divide can expect 6 to 12 inches of snow.

Denver and the Eastern Plains will be windy but dry through Tuesday mid-morning, followed by windy and cooler weather with rain showers developing for the afternoon. Some scattered thunderstorms will be possible across the Eastern Plains Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Windy and colder weather will arrive Tuesday night and early Wednesday with rain mixing with or changing to light snow for Wednesday. Snow totals for Denver and the Eastern Plains will be light — just an inch or less.

Temperatures will be in the middle 50s for highs on Tuesday but just in the lower 40s for Denver on Wednesday.

In the mountains, expect readings in the 30s Tuesday and the upper 20s on Wednesday along with a chilling wind.

Thursday will be windy (again!) and milder with highs back in the upper 50s to low 60s for Denver and the Eastern Plains and in the 40s in the mountains.

Another fast moving cold front will bring light snow to the mountains on Friday and windy, cooler weather to Denver and the Eastern Plains. Highs will be in the 50s for lower elevations and 30s in the mountains.

Finally, the weekend will be a little warmer, drier and less windy!

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

