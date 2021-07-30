Heavy rain expected for Colorado this weekend

Heavy rain is moving into Colorado over the next 24 hours. Flash Flood Watches are in effect through Saturday night in our northern, central, and southern mountains.

An Ozone Alert remains in effect for the Front Range and the I-25 corridor. Ozone concentrations are in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. Smoke from various wildfires across Colorado and the western United States will continue to make our skies a little hazy, but conditions are much worse over Wyoming and Montana.

Hot temperatures will continue on Friday, with highs climbing to the middle 90s in Denver and across the eastern plains. Expect highs in the mid 70s to low 80s in the mountains.

Nighttime readings will be in the 60s for lower elevations and middle 40s to low 50s in the mountains.

A cold front will begin to move into Colorado from the north Friday evening, bringing an increase in moisture and a better chance for thunderstorms by late afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Saturday and Sunday along with much cooler temperatures. Some locally heavy rainfall will be possible in the mountains and foothills over the weekend. Flooding, mudslides and road closures are possible in the mountains Friday through Sunday.

Hotter and drier weather will return early next week.

