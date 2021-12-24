Heavy mountain snow Christmas Eve, with a few showers for the plains

Snow continues to fall in the mountains this Christmas Eve Day. Snowfall will be heavy at times.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until Saturday morning. Twelve to 28 inches of snow will be possible through tomorrow.

READ MORE: Colorado's mountains will see 10-20 inches of snow Thursday through early Saturday

Be very careful if you are traveling in the mountains. Visibility may be low, with strong winds and blowing snow. Roads will become snowpacked at times.

READ MORE: Weather blog: Live updates from Dec. 23-24, 2021 winter storm in Colorado mountains

There's a chance that a few light rain showers will cross east over the plains through the early evening. Any totals are expected to be extremely light.

We have only seen 3/10 of an inch of snow officially in Denver. By the end of December, we are typically looking at around 20 inches of snow.

Temperatures will also dip today, but we're still looking at 50s for afternoon highs on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Tonight, skies clear across eastern Colorado. Lows will fall to the upper 20s and low 30s over the metro area by early Christmas morning.

Sunshine and 50s return tomorrow.

Denver7 Weather

A series of storms are set to bring more snow and colder temperatures to the mountains Sunday through early next week.

Denver will stay relatively mild and dry next week. Our next chance for light snow arrives on Wednesday.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.