Heating up and drying out across Colorado

Warmer and drier weather will settle in across Colorado today. After several days of wet weather, we'll see mostly sunny skies and temperatures back in the 80s in the mountains and 90s across the eastern plains.

In addition to the heat, an Air Quality Advisory will remain in effect for eastern Colorado as the combination of smoke particles from western wildfires and moderate to high levels of surface ozone will make conditions unhealthy for persons in sensitive groups, such as those with COPD or asthma.

Wildfire smoke will become more widespread again across Colorado this weekend. Some of the smoke is from Colorado fires, but much more is from the bigger fires to the west of our state.

Temperatures will get hot again over the state with highs in the 90s for lower elevations through early next week. In the mountains, afternoon readings will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

The air will stay pretty dry over the central Rockies for the next five days. The monsoon flow of moisture from Arizona and New Mexico has tapered off. The only thunderstorms that manage to develop will be high-based, gusty storms that will produce wind and lightning, but little heavy rainfall.

