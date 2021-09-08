Heating back up across Colorado, with record heat possible in Denver

It has been a pretty hot start to September and that trend will continue for the next few days.

Our skies won't see many clouds, but there will be plenty of smoke and haze from western wildfires for the next several days. In addition, an Ozone Alert remains in effect for Denver and the entire I-25 Corridor through at least 4 p.m. today.

Wednesday through Friday will be hot and dry with highs in the low to upper 90s over eastern Colorado and some triple digits in southeastern Colorado. The mountains will be in the 70s and lower 80s.

Record heat is likely Thursday and Friday in Denver and across eastern Colorado. The Denver record for Sept. 9 is currently 94 degrees, set in 1994. The record for Sept. 10 is 93 degrees, set in 2018.

So far in 2021, Denver has reached 90 degrees or hotter 53 times, 95 degrees or hotter 26 days, and 100 degrees or hotter five times.

Another weak cold front will push across the state Friday night and bring some slightly cooler weather again for the weekend. There will be some scattered thunderstorms late Friday in the mountains and across the state Saturday afternoon.

Denver7 Weather

