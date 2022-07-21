Heat builds again Thursday through Saturday

DENVER — Thursday and Friday will be very hot and mainly dry again as high temperatures return to the upper 90s to around 100 degrees, and rain chances drop back to around 10%.

Denver has had four days of 100 degrees or hotter this year and 30 days of 90 degrees or higher. We'll see more near-triple digit heat by the end of the week.

Another weak cold front will slip into Colorado over the weekend. Expect slightly lower temperatures and a better chance for some thunderstorms. In fact, the highs on Sunday may even stay in the upper 80s in the Denver area!

Low 90s will return early next week, but the upper 90s will take a little time off.

Denver7 Weather

