Hazy skies, highs in the 90s for the Denver metro area

The mid-July weather pattern will be pretty stagnant across Colorado this week: Hot and hazy days for Denver, the Front Range and eastern plains, with a better chance for thunderstorms for the mountains and western valleys.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s for Denver and the plains, as well as Grand Junction and Montrose. In the mountains, afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s, except cooler during thunderstorms.

Nighttime temperatures will be pretty comfortable, with lows in the lower 60s for Denver and the plains and in the 40s to low 50s in the mountains.

Wildfire smoke will continue to bring a milky haze to our skies, especially across eastern Colorado. In addition, hot temperatures will combine with low level air pollution to create ozone. An Ozone Action Alert Day is in effect for Denver and the I-25 Corridor. Be sure to limit time outdoors if you have breathing or pulmonary issues.

Afternoon thunderstorms will be possible, mainly over the mountains through the week as a minor "monsoon flow" has developed over the southwestern United States. The risk for severe weather is low, but locally heavy rainfall may cause local flooding, especially near burn scars.

The Denver metro area will see slightly better chance for some thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, but the rest of the workweek will be hazy, hot and generally dry.

By the weekend, a weak cold front will push across Colorado and bring slight cooling and a better chance for afternoon thunderstorms for Saturday and Sunday.

