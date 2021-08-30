Hazy, hot and dry in Denver to kick off the week

DENVER -- It's going to be a pretty hot and dry start to the week. Expect mostly sunny skies, with highs across the metro-area in the low to mid-90s this afternoon.

Areas of smoke will gradually filter back into the region, impacting air quality by this afternoon. Skies will stay hazy through early Tuesday, with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Near record heat is expected Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

So far in 2021, Denver has reached 90 degrees or hotter 50 times and 100 or hotter five times. Expect more days in the 90s next week, although triple digits are only expected over the southeast corner of Colorado.

Cooler temperatures return Thursday, along with the chance for rain.

