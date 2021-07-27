Hazy and hot, with little rain likely

DENVER- The weather pattern will not change very much for the next several days. An Ozone Alert will likely remain in effect for the Front Range and the I-25 Corridor until late this week. Ozone concentrations are in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. Smoke from various wildfires across Colorado and the western United States will continue to make our skies hazy.

Hot temperatures will remain as well, with highs climbing to the mid-to upper 90s in Denver and across the eastern plains through Thursday. Expect highs in the middle 70 to low 80s in the mountains.

Nighttime readings will be in the 60s for lower elevations and middle 40s to low 50s in the mountains.

There will still be widely scattered thunderstorms each day for the higher terrain, but Denver and the I-25 Corridor will stay mainly dry, with just a few afternoon clouds.

By Thursday, an increase in monsoon moisture will bring a better chance for widespread thunderstorms to the mountains, but it will stay mainly hot and dry for Denver and the eastern plains.

A cold front will begin to move into Colorado from the north on Friday, bringing an increase in moisture and a better chance for thunderstorms by late afternoon.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely Saturday and Sunday along with cooler temperatures.

