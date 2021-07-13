Hazy and hot Tuesday, with scattered afternoon storms

DENVER — The skies over Colorado are filled with haze and smoke from wildfires in Colorado and across much of the western United States.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect through at least 4 p.m. Tuesday. Ozone concentrations are expected to reach the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category.

On Tuesday, for the All-Star Game in Denver, there will be sunshine filtering through the smoke and haze and there is a slight chance for a few gusty thunderstorms. Expect highs in the low 90s before the start of the game, with 80s closer to first pitch at 5:30 p.m. Tonight, the chance for storms diminishes, winds stay gusty at times and lows will cool to the low 60s.

Cooler weather will arrive Wednesday and Thursday as a weak cold front slips across the state. This front will bring higher humidity and a better chance for showers and thunderstorms and drop highs back to the mid to upper 80s.

Air quality should improve a little with the increase in shower activity, but skies will still be rather hazy. The ozone concerns should lessen along the Front Range.

Hotter and drier weather will return starting Friday and continue through next weekend. Rain chance will be lower, and highs will rise into the 90s once again. Unfortunately, the smoke and haze will return to our skies once again and low level ozone will increase.

Denver7 Weather

