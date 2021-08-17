Watch
Haze and heat hit Denver again this afternoon, much cooler across Colorado on Thursday

90s and a hazy sunshine across the plains
Today will be hot andd hazy, but highs will stay in the 70s on Thursday.
Aug 17 2021 5:15am forecast
Posted at 5:45 AM, Aug 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 08:03:35-04

It's hot and hazy again across most of Colorado today. We'll start off in the 60s in the Denver metro area, but then quickly climb to near 90 degrees by lunch and hit a high of 95 degrees by 4 p.m.

Be prepared to stay out of the smoke if you have breathing issues. An Ozone Action Day Alert is in effect until at least 4 p.m.

There will be a weak monsoon flow of moisture from the south, bringing chances for thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall to the high country. Denver and the eastern plains will stay pretty hot and dry through the first of the week.

We'll be in the low 90s again on Wednesday, but there will be a better chance of storms as a cold front rolls in from the west.

Thursday's afternoon highs will be in the 70s across the plains and 60s in the mountains — an early taste of fall!

