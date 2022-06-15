Great patio weather for tonight's Colorado Avalanche game

It will be a gorgeous day across Colorado.

We'll see more sunshine and temperatures will climb into the mid- to upper 80s across the plains with more upper 60s to mid-70s in the mountains and 80s across the Western Slope.

Skies will be mostly sunny for folks heading out to the Colorado Avalanche game with perfect patio weather across the Denver metro area.

The weather will not seem like hockey weather by the end of the week — highs will be in the 90s Thursday and may top out at 100 degrees on Friday.

By the weekend, a weak monsoon flow of moisture from Arizona should bring a chance for afternoon thunderstorms and slightly cooler temperatures.

Denver7 Weather

