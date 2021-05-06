Gorgeous spring day across Colorado

DENVER — Warmer and drier weather has settled in across Colorado for the next couple of days. We'll see lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s over the Denver metro area this afternoon.

The mountains will see clear skies, with more 50s and 60s this afternoon. It will be a beautiful day for a hike!

The moisture has been a huge benefit for Denver, the Front Range and the eastern plains. At Denver International Airport, the total precipitation since Jan. 1 is over 7.6 inches — the wettest first four months since 1944! We are now more than four inches above normal when it comes to precipitation for this time of year.

The recent stormy weather has put a big dent in the drought conditions over the northeast quarter of Colorado. Western and southern Colorado have not been as fortunate as drought conditions remain quite serious, especially for the northwestern portion of the state.

We will add to on to these impressive precipitation totals this weekend! Cooler and wet weather will return to most of Colorado on Mothers Day weekend. We'll see highs in the low 70s on Saturday, with afternoon storms and then it turns soggy and cool on Sunday.

Stay tuned for updates on the risk of severe weather.

Denver7 Weather

