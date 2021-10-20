Gorgeous fall days ahead for Colorado

Skies will gradually clear across Colorado this morning.

Temperatures will be a lot lower this morning, with upper 20s to lows 30s in Denver. Expect teens and 20s early Wednesday in the mountains.

Sunshine and calmer conditions return today! We'll see some pleasant fall weather Wednesday through the weekend.

Highs will be seasonal, in the low 60s on Wednesday. Thursday through Sunday, high temperatures are expected to climb to the upper 60s to low 70s each afternoon. Lows will also be warmer, in the 40s.

The aspen trees have mostly faded over the central and northern mountains, but offer a few pockets of color. Best viewing continues over the southern mountain areas. The aspen viewing will draw to a close from north to south over the next week or so.

Denver7 Weather

