Gorgeous across the Denver metro area today

It will be a warm, dry and breezy week across Colorado with elevated fire danger most afternoons through Saturday. '

The storm track remains too far to the north of Colorado, so rain chances will remain low.

Skies will be mainly cloud-free, but there will be a fair amount of haze and smoke from the wildfires that are in Arizona and New Mexico.

Winds will be strong and gusty, especially across the southern half of our state, and fire danger remains high across a good portion of Colorado. Fire weather warnings are in place for Tuesday once again as any wildfires that develop could quickly grow and spread — be very careful to not catch anything on fire!

Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon. It will be quite a bit warmer on Wednesday with highs closer to 90 degrees. In the mountains, highs will be in the upper 60s to mid-70s Tuesday and around 80 degrees on Wednesday — the snow is melting out quickly!

A weak cold front will cool things down a little on Thursday. We'll see highs in the low to mid-70s with a few widely scattered rain and snow showers in the northern mountains. There's a slight chance of storms on the plains late Thursday.

Friday and Saturday will be in the low 80s with a chance for a few thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening.

Sunday will be slightly cooler again, but still no rain.

Monday will be sunny, warm and dry.

