Gorgeous across Colorado to end the week

DENVER — What a beautiful end to the week across Colorado!

Today will be sunny across the state, with low 80s on the plains and 60s to low 70s in the mountains.

This warm and dry pattern will hold strong through Saturday. It will be even a few degrees warmer on Saturday, with low to mid 80s. It will be dry tomorrow, but there will be an increase in high cloud cover and the winds will pick up a bit. Fire danger will be higher on Saturday afternoon along the Front Range.

Our next cold front hits on Sunday. We'll see scattered showers and thunderstorms, with a 15- to 20-degree cool down on Sunday afternoon.

Stay tuned for details on the risk of severe weather with this next cold front.

