From spring-like weather to snow; changes coming to Colorado

The weather will be mild, dry and quiet across Colorado for the next couple of days, but a storm is on the way and it will bring some much needed snow to the Metro Area on Sunday.

Temperatures will start in the mid-20s early this morning and will climb to near 60 degrees in the afternoon under sunny skies. In the mountains, expect afternoon temperatures in the upper 30s to mid-40s Thursday afternoon.

Friday will be even warmer with temperatures in the mid-60s for Denver and the I-25 Corridor. In the mountains, expect windy conditions with increasing clouds and temperatures in the 40s. The winds will kick up a bit ahead of our next storm, gusting out of the southwest at 15-30 mph.

This new storm system will swirl into Colorado for the weekend. Snow will be likely in the mountains, with heavy amounts of 8-16 inches likely on Saturday and Sunday. For Denver and the eastern plains, snow and colder weather is likely Saturday night and Sunday.

Snow totals will not be huge over the eastern plains with 3 to 5 inches possible by late Sunday. However, gusty north winds and colder temperatures will likely create some travel concerns across the northeast quarter of Colorado for Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

Early next week will be cool, but fairly quiet with just some light snow possible in the mountains on Tuesday and a chance for flurries on the plains.