Snow coming to Colorado this weekend!

A change is in store for the weekend as a minor storm system swirls into the state Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. This storm will finally bring some badly needed snow to the mountains, with 4 to 8 inches expected by Sunday morning.

Denver and the eastern plains will stay dry and mild on Saturday with highs again in the mid 50s. Clouds will increase Saturday night and colder air will move into the area for Sunday. Most of the moisture from this storm will be intercepted by the mountains, but some flurries will be possible in Denver and across the plains on Sunday. Expect highs on Sunday in the 30s in the mountains and 40s for lower elevations.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry and mild again as temperatures bounce back to the 40s in the high country and 50s across the plains.

Another storm system will begin to move into Colorado by next Wednesday. Clouds will increase and some snow will develop in the mountains in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s in the mountains and in the mid to upper 40s for Denver.

Thursday will be colder with snow likely over most of the state. This will be a stronger storm and should be strong enough to drop 8-16 inches in the mountains and at least a few inches of snow over the eastern plains. Highs will be in the 20s over the high country and low 30s in Denver and the plains.

We have you covered as the weather changes - Storm Shield App. In addition, Storm Shield PLUS can provide important information about approaching severe weather. Go to StormShieldAlerts.com or call 877-438-4977 for more information or text to word SHIELD to 21000.