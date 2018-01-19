From spring-like weather to snow; changes coming to Colorado this weekend!

Warm and dry conditions cover the state of Colorado Friday, but changes are coming for the weekend.

Some high clouds will drift across the state. Friday will be windy and warmer with temperatures in the mid-60s for Denver and the I-25 Corridor. In the mountains, expect windy conditions with increasing clouds and temperatures in the 40s. The winds will be gusting out of the southwest at 15-30 mph. Fire danger will be elevated across lower elevations, so be careful with any burnable materials.

The new storm system will swirl into Colorado for the weekend. Snow will be likely in the mountains, with heavy amounts of 8-12 inches possible starting Saturday and continuing Sunday.

For Denver and the eastern plains, rain and snow will develop by Saturday evening and colder weather will arrive Saturday night and Sunday. A First Alert Action Day will go into effect Saturday and continue through early Monday for the combination of much colder temperatures, snow and strong winds.

Snow totals will not be huge over the eastern plains with 3 to 6 inches possible by late Sunday. However, gusty north winds and colder temperatures will likely create some travel concerns across the northeast quarter of Colorado for Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

Early next week will be cool, but fairly quiet with just some light snow possible in the mountains on Tuesday and a chance for flurries on the plains.