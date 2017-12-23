First Alert Action Day: More snow this weekend for Colorado

We have issued a First Alert Action Day for Saturday thanks to another cold front. This second front will be fairly dry as the air will be coming from northern Canada, but it still could drop light snow or flurries across the plains.

Expect highs in the upper 30s to around 40 on Saturday. Light snow will develop across the plains in the evening. The mountains are already seeing moderate to heavy snowfall. A Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory have been issued for the northern and central mountains until 11 p.m.

We could see over a foot of snow near Steamboat Springs! The central mountains are looking at about 6 to 12 inches of fresh powder for the holiday weekend. A little early Christmas present for our ski resorts!

If you're driving in the high country, expect limited visibility, slippery roads, pockets of moderate to heavy snow and gusty winds.

Be very aware of avalanche danger this weekend in the high country. The areas shaded in orange-brown are under watches and warnings this weekend:

Be very aware of avalanche danger this weekend in the high country! @denverchannel pic.twitter.com/NVS1dusQt6 — Stacey Donaldson (@staceydonaldson) December 22, 2017

Light snow will fall over Denver after 7 p.m. with around 0.5 to 2 inches possible for the metro. We'll see patchy fog Sunday and temps in the teens may cause some issues on the roads early on.

Partly cloudy skies can be expected on Sunday, with temperatures moderating a bit into the mid 30s.

Christmas Day will be dry and mostly sunny with morning lows around 20 degrees and the highs bouncing back to the mid to upper 40s.

Next week will stay a bit unsettled with more snow likely for the mountains and a chance for some snow in Denver and across the eastern plains by late Tuesday into Wednesday.

We have you covered as the weather changes - Storm Shield App. In addition, Storm Shield PLUS can provide important information about approaching severe weather. Go to StormShieldAlerts.com or call 877-438-4977 for more information or text to word SHIELD to 21000.