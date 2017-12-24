This Sunday, Sunshine and dry conditions are expected through the day, but highs will only rise to the low to mid-30s across the Denver area.

For Christmas Eve, skies stay mostly clear and low temperatures won't be quite as cold, in the teens to low 20s.

The northern and central mountains however, are under A Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 p.m. Sunday through Monday evening. Heavy snow and gusty winds are expected. Plan on hazardous travel conditions, especially on the high passes around the Eisenhower Tunnel.

The norther mountains are looking at about 8-14 inches of fresh powder, with up to 20 inches on west facing slopes. A little Christmas present for our ski resorts! However, please practice caution if traveling. If you're driving in the high country, expect limited visibility, slippery roads, pockets of heavy snow and very gusty winds.

Be very aware of avalanche danger this weekend in the high country. The areas shaded in orange-brown are under watches and warnings this weekend:

Be very aware of avalanche danger this weekend in the high country! @denverchannel pic.twitter.com/NVS1dusQt6 — Stacey Donaldson (@staceydonaldson) December 22, 2017

Christmas Day will be dry and mostly sunny with morning lows around 18 degrees and the highs staying chilly, in the low to mid-30s around the Denver metro-area.

Mountain snow will taper off late Monday. Temperatures in the high country will be in the 20s and low 30s.

Next week will stay a bit unsettled with more snow likely for the mountains. In Denver and across the eastern plains, temperatures will be cold on Tuesday, in the low 30s, then rise back to near seasonal values, in the low to mid-40s for Wednesday and Thursday.

We have you covered as the weather changes - Storm Shield App. In addition, Storm Shield PLUS can provide important information about approaching severe weather. Go to StormShieldAlerts.com or call 877-438-4977 for more information or text to word SHIELD to 21000.