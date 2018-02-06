DENVER – Another storm pushed through Colorado and once again...Denver saw very little moisture! The eastern plains picked up around 1 to 3 inches of snow and the mountains will see another few inches of snow through tonight.

The snow will be heaviest in the northern and central mountains, including Rocky Mountain National Park, Rabbit Ears Pass and the Medicine Bow Range. The mountains will get a break from the snowy pattern this next two days.

Skies will gradually clear out today, with more sunshine and highs in the low to mid-40s this afternoon across the Metro Area. Temperatures will bounce back into the 50s on Wednesday and near 60 on Thursday. Another cold front will bring chilly air and a chance for snow to Colorado for the coming weekend.

We really need more snow in and around Denver. So far, we've only seen 13.2" of snow at Denver International Airport and that's less than half of what we see in a normal season.

Stay with the Denver7 weather team for the latest updates on the storm and current weather conditions.