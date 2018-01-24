Dry and milder across Colorado through Thursday

Warmer weather will return for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid-50s on Wednesday in Denver and near 60 degrees on Thursday. In the mountains, highs will climb into the 40s under mostly sunny skies, although it will be windy.

A minor storm system will arrive on Friday with 3 to 6 inches of snow possible for the mountains and a chance for light snow in Denver and across the eastern plains.

The weekend will be cool, with only a few snow showers in the mountains. Highs will be in the 30s to low 40s in the high country and in the 40s on the plains for Saturday and 50s on Sunday.

The next chance for snow across Colorado should arrive Wednesday or Thursday of next week.

