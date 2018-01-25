Scattered high clouds will drift across Colorado early Thursday, but no moisture is expected to fall over the state.

Warmer weather can be expected in Denver and across much of eastern Colorado on Thursday with highs in the low 50s to near 60 degrees. Fire danger will increase over southeastern Colorado where high temperatures will reach the mid-60s along with strong southwest winds.

In the mountains, highs will climb into the 40s under mostly sunny skies, although it will be windy. Clouds will increase late in the day as the next storm system begins to approach from the west.

A cold front will push across Colorado on Friday with 3 to 6 inches of snow possible for the mountains and a chance for flurries in Denver and across the eastern plains. The winds will be gusty from the northwest at 20-30 mph. Highs will be in the 20s to low 30s in the mountains and low to mid 40s on the plains.

The weekend will be cool, with only a few snow showers in the mountains. Highs will be in the 30s to low 40s in the high country and in the 40s on the plains for Saturday and 50s on Sunday.

The next chance for snow across Colorado should arrive Wednesday of next week as a slightly stronger and colder system moves into the central Rockies.