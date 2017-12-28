Strong westerly winds have helped to blow the cold air out of Colorado. The temperatures have rebounded nicely from the recent chill as readings climbed into the upper 40s to mid-50 over the Denver Metro area.

The cold air has shifted to Nebraska and Kansas, where temperatures stayed in the teens to low 20s during Wednesday afternoon. It was also chilly in Wyoming with readings in the 30s.

The Arctic air will not be far away, lurking just to the north and east of Colorado where temperatures will stay cold from Wyoming and Nebraska to the Dakotas.

Tonight and Thursday will be dry, except for some snow showers in the Northern Mountains along the Continental Divide. A couple fo inches of snow may fall at Loveland, A-Basin, Winter Park and vicinity through Thursday mid-morning.

Thursday will be slightly cooler as a weak push of the cold air to our north slips back into eastern Colorado. Expect highs in the 40s to near 50 for Denver and the I-25 Corridor. Farther to the east, temperatures will stay in the 30s in Sterling and across the northeast corner of Colorado.

Friday will be windy and warmer again with strong, gusty west winds of 20-40 mph. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s to around 60 degrees in Denver.

A cold front will move into Colorado for the holiday weekend. Saturday will be colder with some light snow possible late in the day. Highs will be in the 40-45 degree range in the Denver area.

Saturday night and Sunday will be colder with some light snow - perhaps an inch or two. Highs on Sunday will only be in the mid-20s.

New Year's Day should be cool, but dry and quiet. Skies will clear and temperatures will start in the single digits in the morning and reach near freezing in the afternoon.

