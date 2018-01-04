Denver weather will stay mild until Sunday

A powerful Nor'easter is still hammering the Northeast, dumping heavy snow and causing travel nightmares from New York all the way to Nova Scotia. Blizzard warnings remain in place and many flights have been canceled due to the storm.

Meanwhile, record cold has dropped all the way south to the Gulf of Mexico. Freeze warnings are in place through early Friday for the Gulf Coast states and even into central Florida.

Back here in Colorado, it is just the opposite! We are well west of winter weather and it feels more like spring across the Metro Area. Some high clouds are about the only thing of interest in our skies and we are expecting no moisture through the end of the work week.

Expect highs in Denver to be in the 50s again Friday and Saturday - making it a good time to take down the Christmas lights. You might also consider doing some "winter watering" of lawns, trees and shrubs.

Unfortunately, this dry pattern will continue in the mountains as well. The average snow-pack for the state is about 55% of normal, with the driest conditions reported over the San Juan Mountains and the Sangre de Cristo range.

The next chance of snow in the high country is Saturday and early Sunday. A weak storm system will move across the state and may produce 3 to 6 inches of snow over the northern and central mountains. We really snow in the mountains as the average snow-pack is only about half of where it should be by this time of the season.

The dry weather is also a concern for Denver and the eastern plains. Normally, Denver would see around 22 inches of snow by early January. So far, our seasonal total is only 6.8 inches, we really could use a good snowstorm.

This next storm will not be a significant snow-maker for Denver and the eastern plains, but some flurries will be possible on Sunday along with cooler temperatures in the 40s..

Mild and dry weather will return on Monday, with highs back to the low 50s. Tuesday and Wednesday will also be mild and dry with temperatures in the 50s.

A slightly stronger storm will move across Colorado next Thursday with some heavy snow possible in the mountains and perhaps an inch or two of snow for Denver and the eastern plains.

